Alpha Company Swim Qualification

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive a brief during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July. 13, 2020. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
