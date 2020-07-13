Alpha Company Swim Qualification

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, wait for the next part of their qualification the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July. 13, 2020. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

Date Taken: 07.13.2020