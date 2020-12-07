Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R-Day 2020 [Image 4 of 4]

    R-Day 2020

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    New cadet Peter Wang from Devil's Lake, North Dakota, hugs his father, James, goodbye as he ventures to begin his 47-month journey at West Point Sunday on Reception Day.

