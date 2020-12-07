New cadet Peter Wang from Devil's Lake, North Dakota, hugs his father, James, goodbye as he ventures to begin his 47-month journey at West Point Sunday on Reception Day.
This work, R-Day 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A different glance from tradition, but experiencing R-Day is still same beast
