New cadets take their oath of allegiance Sunday in Thayer Hall prior to beginning their 47-month journey at West Point. “I will maintain and defend the sovereignty of the United States paramount to any and all allegiance, sovereignty, or fealty,” the more than 1,200 new cadets pledged on The Plain during the ceremonial oath ceremony at the end of their Reception Day Wednesday.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 14:56 Photo ID: 6276025 VIRIN: 200712-A-YJ405-551 Resolution: 4898x3265 Size: 1003.43 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, R-Day 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by John Pellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.