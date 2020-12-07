Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R-Day 2020 [Image 1 of 4]

    R-Day 2020

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by John Pellino 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    New cadets take their oath of allegiance Sunday in Thayer Hall prior to beginning their 47-month journey at West Point. “I will maintain and defend the sovereignty of the United States paramount to any and all allegiance, sovereignty, or fealty,” the more than 1,200 new cadets pledged on The Plain during the ceremonial oath ceremony at the end of their Reception Day Wednesday.

    A different glance from tradition, but experiencing R-Day is still same beast

