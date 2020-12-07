Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R-Day 2020 [Image 3 of 4]

    R-Day 2020

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    A cadet cadre member of Cadet Basic Training Alpha Company leads a group of new cadets from Thayer Hall Sunday after they received their initial issue equipment.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, R-Day 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A different glance from tradition, but experiencing R-Day is still same beast

    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    COVID-19
    Army COVID-19 Response
    Class of 2024
    West Point Reception Day

