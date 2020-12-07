A cadet cadre member of Cadet Basic Training Alpha Company leads a group of new cadets from Thayer Hall Sunday after they received their initial issue equipment.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 14:56
|Photo ID:
|6276027
|VIRIN:
|200712-A-ZV784-719
|Resolution:
|3600x2276
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, R-Day 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A different glance from tradition, but experiencing R-Day is still same beast
