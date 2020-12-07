New cadets read the New Cadet Handbook during Reception Day at the U.S. Military Academy Sunday. During the four weeks of Cadet Basic Training, new cadets will be physically and mentally tested as they learn basic combat and leadership skills ahead of the academic year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 14:56 Photo ID: 6276026 VIRIN: 200712-A-ZV784-631 Resolution: 3600x2510 Size: 6.95 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, R-Day 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.