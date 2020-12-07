Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    R-Day 2020 [Image 2 of 4]

    R-Day 2020

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    New cadets read the New Cadet Handbook during Reception Day at the U.S. Military Academy Sunday. During the four weeks of Cadet Basic Training, new cadets will be physically and mentally tested as they learn basic combat and leadership skills ahead of the academic year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 14:56
    Photo ID: 6276026
    VIRIN: 200712-A-ZV784-631
    Resolution: 3600x2510
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, R-Day 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    R-Day 2020
    R-Day 2020
    R-Day 2020
    R-Day 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A different glance from tradition, but experiencing R-Day is still same beast

    TAGS

    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    COVID-19
    Army COVID-19 Response
    Class of 2024
    West Point Reception Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT