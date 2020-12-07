New cadets read the New Cadet Handbook during Reception Day at the U.S. Military Academy Sunday. During the four weeks of Cadet Basic Training, new cadets will be physically and mentally tested as they learn basic combat and leadership skills ahead of the academic year.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 14:56
|Photo ID:
|6276026
|VIRIN:
|200712-A-ZV784-631
|Resolution:
|3600x2510
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, R-Day 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
