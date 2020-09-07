Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling the 5th Generation [Image 4 of 4]

    Refueling the 5th Generation

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    An F-35 Lighting II from the 388th Fighter Wing flies up to a KC-135 Stratotanker’s boom to receive fuel during a training mission over southern Utah July 9, 2020. For more than 60 years, the KC-135 has enhanced the Air Force's global reach capabilities supporting military missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 11:26
    Photo ID: 6275673
    VIRIN: 200709-F-GX122-0149
    Resolution: 8148x5297
    Size: 19.89 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the 5th Generation [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

