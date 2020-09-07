An F-35 Lighting II from the 388th Fighter Wing flies up to a KC-135 Stratotanker’s boom to receive fuel during a training mission over southern Utah July 9, 2020. For more than 60 years, the KC-135 has enhanced the Air Force's global reach capabilities supporting military missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
|07.09.2020
|07.15.2020 11:26
|6275673
|200709-F-GX122-0149
|8148x5297
|19.89 MB
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, Refueling the 5th Generation [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
