An F-35 Lighting II pilot from the 388th Fighter Wing lines up with a KC-135 Stratotanker’s boom to receive fuel during a training mission over southern Utah July 9, 2020. The F-35 is the U.S. Air Force’s latest 9G capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and enhanced situational awareness features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 11:26 Photo ID: 6275670 VIRIN: 200709-F-GX122-0130 Resolution: 5078x4998 Size: 12.04 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refueling the 5th Generation [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.