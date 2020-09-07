Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling the 5th Generation

    Refueling the 5th Generation

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    A 388th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II flies up to a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 151st Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel during a training mission over southern Utah July 9, 2020. The 151st ARW is a Utah Air National Guard Wing that supports global reach through air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and airlift to U.S. and allied military forces and also provides civil defense, disaster relief and domestic response to state and national emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 11:26
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the 5th Generation [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

