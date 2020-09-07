Refueling the 5th Generation

A 388th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II flies up to a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 151st Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel during a training mission over southern Utah July 9, 2020. The 151st ARW is a Utah Air National Guard Wing that supports global reach through air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and airlift to U.S. and allied military forces and also provides civil defense, disaster relief and domestic response to state and national emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

