Refueling the 5th Generation

A Utah Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker crew refuels an F-35 Lighting II from Hill Air Force Base over southern Utah during a training mission July 9, 2020. The F-35’s are a part of the 388th Fighter Wing, one of two first wings to earn full warfighting capability in the F-35 Lighting II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US