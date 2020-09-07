A Utah Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker crew refuels an F-35 Lighting II from Hill Air Force Base over southern Utah during a training mission July 9, 2020. The F-35’s are a part of the 388th Fighter Wing, one of two first wings to earn full warfighting capability in the F-35 Lighting II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6275672
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-GX122-0338
|Resolution:
|3288x4957
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the 5th Generation [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT