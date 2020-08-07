Maj. David Finn, a plans officer at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, reviews forecast data at the command headquarters in Belle Chasse, La. The 377th Theater Sustainment Command coordinates with U.S. Army North and Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a nationwide contingency response to disaster events in the continental United States.
Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19
