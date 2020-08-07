Col. Reggie Richardson, the 377th Theater Sustainment Command Deputy Chief of Staff, reviews recent coronavirus activity with a Soldier at the command headquarters in Belle Chasse, La. The 377th Theater Sustainment Command coordinates with U.S. Army North and Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a nationwide contingency response to disaster events in the continental United States.
Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19
