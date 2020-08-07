Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3]

    Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Denise Shelton 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    Col. Reggie Richardson, the 377th Theater Sustainment Command Deputy Chief of Staff, reviews recent coronavirus activity with a Soldier at the command headquarters in Belle Chasse, La. The 377th Theater Sustainment Command coordinates with U.S. Army North and Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a nationwide contingency response to disaster events in the continental United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SGM Denise Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #COVID-19 #377TSC #USARMYNORTH

