    Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19 [Image 1 of 3]

    Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Denise Shelton 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dorian Bozza, senior maintenance technician at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, discusses operational planning with a Soldier at the command headquarters in Belle Chasse, La. The 377th Theater Sustainment Command coordinates with U.S. Army North and Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a nationwide contingency response to disaster events in the continental United States.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 11:21
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SGM Denise Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19

    #USARMYNORTH
    #377TSC
    #COVID

