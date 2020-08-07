Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dorian Bozza, senior maintenance technician at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, discusses operational planning with a Soldier at the command headquarters in Belle Chasse, La. The 377th Theater Sustainment Command coordinates with U.S. Army North and Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a nationwide contingency response to disaster events in the continental United States.
|07.08.2020
|07.15.2020 11:21
|6275626
|200708-A-ZC499-792
|2866x1899
|410.02 KB
|BELLE CHASSE, LA, US
|3
|0
|0
Preparing for Hurricane Season in the Age of COVID-19
