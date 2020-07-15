U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the incoming U.S. Army Africa commanding general, left, receives the unit colors from Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, during the USARAF change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

Date Taken: 07.15.2020
Location: VICENZA, IT