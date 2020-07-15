U.S. Army Africa Command Sgt. Maj. Charles W. Gregory passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing USARAF commanding general, during the change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 10:22 Photo ID: 6275596 VIRIN: 200715-A-JM436-0437 Resolution: 5484x3656 Size: 7.95 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.