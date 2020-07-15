U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Africa Command Sgt. Maj. Charles W. Gregory passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing USARAF commanding general, during the change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6275596
|VIRIN:
|200715-A-JM436-0437
|Resolution:
|5484x3656
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
