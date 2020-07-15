Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    From left, Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier, the outgoing U.S. Army Africa commanding general, Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S Africa Command, and Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the incoming USARAF commanding general, attend the change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

