U.S. Army Africa Change of Command Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the outgoing U.S. Army Africa commanding general, right, passes the unit colors to Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, during the USARAF change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

