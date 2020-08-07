Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course [Image 5 of 5]

    443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Monica Aruwah, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion Functional Specialty Team environmental science and preventive medicine officer in charge, talks about the importance of inspecting water buffalos for deterioration during a 40-hour U.S. Army Field Sanitation Training certification course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 8, 2020. Thirty-five service members from various commands across CLDJ participated in the course, and learned about a range of topics including food service and water supply sanitation, pest control, and heat injuries. Having completed the course, the service members now have the knowledge needed to act as public health personnel during some of the more common scenarios units could face in field conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Kane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 08:50
    Photo ID: 6275530
    VIRIN: 200708-A-ML942-0292
    Resolution: 6806x4861
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course

    TAGS

    Africom
    Horn of Africa
    US Africa Command
    Camp Lemmonier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

