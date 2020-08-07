Service members practice calculating the wet globe bulb temperature during a 40-hour U.S. Army Field Sanitation Training certification course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 8, 2020. Thirty-five service members from various commands across CLDJ participated in the course, and learned about a range of topics including food service and water supply sanitation, pest control, and heat injuries. Having completed the course, the service members now have the knowledge needed to act as public health personnel during some of the more common scenarios units could face in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 08:50 Photo ID: 6275527 VIRIN: 200708-F-LF886-0034 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 2.43 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.