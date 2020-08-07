Service members from the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force who participated in a 40-hour U.S. Army Field Sanitation Training certification with course instructors at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 8, 2020. The course, which concluded July 10 with an end of course test, covered a range of topics including food service and water supply sanitation, pest control, and heat injuries. Having completed the course, the service members now have the knowledge needed to act as public health personnel during some of the more common scenarios units could face in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 08:50 Photo ID: 6275528 VIRIN: 200708-F-LF886-0041 Resolution: 6134x3351 Size: 3.2 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.