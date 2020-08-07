Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course [Image 3 of 5]

    443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Service members from the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force who participated in a 40-hour U.S. Army Field Sanitation Training certification with course instructors at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 8, 2020. The course, which concluded July 10 with an end of course test, covered a range of topics including food service and water supply sanitation, pest control, and heat injuries. Having completed the course, the service members now have the knowledge needed to act as public health personnel during some of the more common scenarios units could face in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 08:50
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course

    TAGS

    Africom
    Horn of Africa
    US Africa Command
    Camp Lemmonier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

