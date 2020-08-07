U.S. Army Maj. Monica Aruwah, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion Functional Specialty Team environmental science and preventive medicine officer in charge, talks about the importance of inspecting the underside of water buffalos for deterioration during a 40-hour U.S. Army Field Sanitation Training certification course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 8, 2020. Thirty-five service members from various commands across CLDJ participated in the course, and learned about a range of topics including food service and water supply sanitation, pest control, and heat injuries. Having completed the course, the service members now have the knowledge needed to act as public health personnel during some of the more common scenarios units could face in field conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aidan Cairns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 08:50 Photo ID: 6275526 VIRIN: 200708-A-EV853-0190 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 2.32 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 443rd CA BN hosts Army Field Sanitation Training certification course [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.