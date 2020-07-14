USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

200714-N-FB291-1360 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Adrian Talbo, a Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), organizes self-contained breathing apparatus to distribute to Sailors fighting the fire on the Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, July 14. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/Released)

