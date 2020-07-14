200714-N-FB291-1115 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) A helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 14. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 09:59
|Photo ID:
|6274319
|VIRIN:
|200714-N-FB291-1115
|Resolution:
|2944x5234
|Size:
|906.3 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT