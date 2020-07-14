USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

200714-N-FB291-1261 SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Lee Ann Ritterpusch, an industrial hygienist at South West Regional Maintenance Center, evaluates smoke plume and atmospheric levels pierside of the the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 14. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/Released)

