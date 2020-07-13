SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) A federal firefighter mans a firetruck as it is being used to combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Morgan K. Nall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 08:34 Photo ID: 6274135 VIRIN: 200713-N-IA905-1358 Resolution: 3834x2739 Size: 880.01 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.