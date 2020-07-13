Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Federal San Diego firefighters prepare to fight a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Morgan K. Nall)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 08:34
    Photo ID: 6274132
    VIRIN: 200713-N-IA905-1230
    Resolution: 3854x2753
    Size: 978.22 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
