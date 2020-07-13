USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Sailors walk along the pier after fighting a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Morgan K. Nall)
