Spc. Serena Damian of the Guam National Guard's 1224th Engineer Support Company helps the Barrigada village mayor's office grade 43 acres of land during drill weekend on July 12. The land, set to be a community park, will contain a new soccer field, skate park, dog park, and driving range.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 02:38 Photo ID: 6273955 VIRIN: 200712-Z-RJ317-1052 Resolution: 3065x2043 Size: 3.37 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GUNG Assists Barrigada Mayor with Community Park Project [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.