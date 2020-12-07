Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUNG Assists Barrigada Mayor with Community Park Project [Image 2 of 5]

    GUNG Assists Barrigada Mayor with Community Park Project

    GUAM

    07.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers of the Guam National Guard's 1224th Engineer Support Company help the Barrigada village mayor's office clear and grade a future community park during drill weekend on July 12. The project is set to include a new soccer field, skate park, dog park, and driving range.

