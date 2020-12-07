Soldiers of the Guam National Guard's 1224th Engineer Support Company help the Barrigada village mayor's office clear and grade a future community park during drill weekend on July 12. The project is set to include a new soccer field, skate park, dog park, and driving range.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 02:38
|Photo ID:
|6273953
|VIRIN:
|200712-Z-RJ317-1035
|Resolution:
|2313x1542
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GUNG Assists Barrigada Mayor with Community Park Project [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT