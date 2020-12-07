GUNG Assists Barrigada Mayor with Community Park Project

Sgt. Katrina Ricarte of the Guam National Guard's 1224th Engineer Support Company helps the Barrigada village mayor's office clear land during drill weekend on July 12. The land, set to be a community park, will contain a new soccer field, skate park, dog park, and driving range.

