GUNG Assists Barrigada Mayor with Community Park Project

2nd Lt. Wien Winner of the Guam National Guard's 1224th Engineer Support Company, right, briefs The Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, on the clearing and grading operations of a future community park during drill weekend on July 12.

