ARFF Marines train with San Diego County firefighters

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Ignacio Rios, left, and Sgt. Luis Gomez, both aircraft rescue and firefighting specialists with Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, work with firefighters from around San Diego County to put out a fire on a mobile aircraft firefighting trainer during a training evolution at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, July 10, 2020. ARFF Marines participated in the training in an effort to get additional firefighting certifications. The primary mission of ARFF is to ensure the rescue and safety of personnel involved in aircraft mishaps on MCAS Camp Pendleton or its immediate environment. Gomez is a native of Oxford, Alabama, and Rios is a native of Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

