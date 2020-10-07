ARFF Marines train with San Diego County firefighters

U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, work with civilian firefighters from around San Diego County to put out a fire on a mobile aircraft firefighting trainer during a training evolution at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, July 10, 2020. ARFF Marines participated in the training in an effort to get additional firefighting certifications. The primary mission of the ARFF is to ensure the rescue and safety of personnel involved in aircraft mishaps on MCAS Camp Pendleton or its immediate environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)
