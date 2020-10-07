U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Ignacio Rios, left, an aircraft rescue and firefighting specialist with Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, adjusts a fellow Marine’s gear prior to a training evolution at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, July 10, 2020. The ARFF Marines participated in the training in an effort to get additional firefighting certifications. The primary mission of the ARFF Division is to ensure the rescue and safety of personnel involved in aircraft mishaps on MCAS Camp Pendleton or its immediate environment. Rios is a native of Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 21:46 Photo ID: 6273837 VIRIN: 200710-M-GM961-1023 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.89 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARFF Marines train with San Diego County firefighters [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.