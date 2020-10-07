Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARFF Marines train with San Diego County firefighters [Image 1 of 6]

    ARFF Marines train with San Diego County firefighters

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Keith Pyers, the lead instructor with 139 Fire, an aircraft firefighting training company, briefs Southern California firefighters on a new mobile aircraft fire fighting trainer prior to a training evolution at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, July 10, 2020. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, participated in the training in an effort to get additional firefighting certifications. The primary mission of the ARFF is to ensure the rescue and safety of personnel involved in aircraft mishaps on MCAS Camp Pendleton or its immediate environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 21:47
    Photo ID: 6273835
    VIRIN: 200710-M-GM961-1006
    Resolution: 4927x3285
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARFF Marines train with San Diego County firefighters [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

