ARFF Marines train with San Diego County firefighters

Keith Pyers, the lead instructor with 139 Fire, an aircraft firefighting training company, briefs Southern California firefighters on a new mobile aircraft fire fighting trainer prior to a training evolution at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, July 10, 2020. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, participated in the training in an effort to get additional firefighting certifications. The primary mission of the ARFF is to ensure the rescue and safety of personnel involved in aircraft mishaps on MCAS Camp Pendleton or its immediate environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

