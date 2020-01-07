U.S. Army Capt. Lucky Dhillon, Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, waits for the final UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft rappel during Phase 3 of Air Assault school at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 1, 2020. For Dhillon, Air Assault school was a "gut punch" from day one, but knew he needed to push through and complete it. As a leader, Dhillon wanted to serve as an inspiration for his Soldiers and motivate them to go through the course themselves. "Take it one day at a time, focus on the task at hand, and pay attention to detail," said Dhillon (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 19:51 Photo ID: 6273720 VIRIN: 200701-A-ZW807-026 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.88 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.