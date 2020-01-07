Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits [Image 4 of 4]

    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Lucky Dhillon, Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, waits for the final UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft rappel during Phase 3 of Air Assault school at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 1, 2020. For Dhillon, Air Assault school was a "gut punch" from day one, but knew he needed to push through and complete it. As a leader, Dhillon wanted to serve as an inspiration for his Soldiers and motivate them to go through the course themselves. "Take it one day at a time, focus on the task at hand, and pay attention to detail," said Dhillon (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 19:51
    Photo ID: 6273720
    VIRIN: 200701-A-ZW807-026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.88 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits
    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits
    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits
    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25TH INFANTRY DIVISION
    DOD
    U.S. Army Pacific
    1st Corps
    U.S. Army
    TROPIC LIGHTNING
    INDOPACOM
    AIR ASSAULT LIGHTNING ACADEMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT