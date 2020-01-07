Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Juan Jaime, Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, waits for the final UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft rappel during Phase 3 of Air Assault school at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 1, 2020. For Jamie, the military became a calling for him since the age of 15. Jamie's grandfather, a military veteran, served as an inspiration to follow the call to serve his country. Years later, a graduate of Airborne school, now looks to add more skills to his toolkit to better himself as a Soldier by graduating Air Assault school. "Make sure you pay attention to detail. The small things can get you in air assault school," said Jaime. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.01.2020
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US