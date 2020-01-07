Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Piotrowski, Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, waits for the final UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft rappel during Phase 3 of Air Assault school at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 1, 2020. As a former graduate of the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and current JOTC instructor at Lightning Academy, Piotrowski noticed that during Air Assault school, you mostly worry about what the instructors throw at you versus navigating through difficult terrain at JOTC. With his knowledge of the jungle, paired with the new skill sets he acquired during Air Assault school, he looks forward to training and being a leader to his Soldiers. "Train yourself and talk to the experienced Soldiers in your unit before coming," said Piotrowski. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

