Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits [Image 1 of 4]

    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Christopher Flores, 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Romanian native, waits for team members to finish the rappel tower during Phase 3 of Air Assault School at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 29, 2020. Flores immigrated to the U.S. in 2010 and sought to enlist but was faced with challenges. After receiving his GED diploma, he enrolled into college and Army ROTC, later commissioning in 2019 as a medical service officer. With Air Assault under his belt, Flores plans to attend all courses offered at Lightning Academy. "Be physically and mentally trained because this is not an easy course, but do it because it will be an honor once completed," said Flores. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 19:51
    Photo ID: 6273717
    VIRIN: 200529-A-ZW807-101
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.85 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: BUCHAREST, RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits
    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits
    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits
    Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25TH INFANTRY DIVISION
    DOD
    U.S. Army Pacific
    1st Corps
    U.S. Army
    TROPIC LIGHTNING
    INDOPACOM
    AIR ASSAULT LIGHTNING ACADEMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT