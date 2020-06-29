Lightning Academy Air Assault Student Portraits

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Christopher Flores, 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Romanian native, waits for team members to finish the rappel tower during Phase 3 of Air Assault School at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 29, 2020. Flores immigrated to the U.S. in 2010 and sought to enlist but was faced with challenges. After receiving his GED diploma, he enrolled into college and Army ROTC, later commissioning in 2019 as a medical service officer. With Air Assault under his belt, Flores plans to attend all courses offered at Lightning Academy. "Be physically and mentally trained because this is not an easy course, but do it because it will be an honor once completed," said Flores. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

