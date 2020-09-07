Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations [Image 18 of 20]

    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aja Jackson 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    200709-N-XG173-1064 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) perform small boat operations. Michael Murphy was underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson/ RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 19:10
    Photo ID: 6273702
    VIRIN: 200709-N-XG173-1064
    Resolution: 2844x4562
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    operations
    rhib
    Underway
    pacific ocean
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    readiness
    USS Michael Murphy
    Ship life
    Routine operations
    Lead The Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT