200710-N-XG173-1089 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) perform flight operations with an MH-60R helicopter. Michael Murphy was underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson/ RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6273703
|VIRIN:
|200710-N-XG173-1089
|Resolution:
|2844x3944
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
