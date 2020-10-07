200710-N-XG173-1089 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) perform flight operations with an MH-60R helicopter. Michael Murphy was underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson/ RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 19:10 Photo ID: 6273703 VIRIN: 200710-N-XG173-1089 Resolution: 2844x3944 Size: 2.52 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.