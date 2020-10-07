Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations [Image 19 of 20]

    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aja Jackson 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    200710-N-XG173-1089 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) perform flight operations with an MH-60R helicopter. Michael Murphy was underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson/ RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 19:10
    Photo ID: 6273703
    VIRIN: 200710-N-XG173-1089
    Resolution: 2844x3944
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    operations
    Underway
    pacific ocean
    JBPHH
    helo
    Hawaii
    flight
    helicopter
    MH-60R
    USS Michael Murphy
    Ship life
    Routine operations
    Lead The Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT