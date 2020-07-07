Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations

    USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aja Jackson 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    200707-N-XG173-1119 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Krystal Martinez mans a firehose during a main-space fire drill aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy was underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson/ RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

