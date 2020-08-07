200708-N-XG173-1107 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) fires rounds from its 5-inch gun. Michael Murphy was underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson/ RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6273698
|VIRIN:
|200708-N-XG173-1107
|Resolution:
|4576x1912
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
