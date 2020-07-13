200713-N-WS494-1072 INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) Sailors perform medical emergency response training in the intensive care unit of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 17:52 Photo ID: 6273583 VIRIN: 200713-N-WS494-1072 Resolution: 5837x3891 Size: 1.05 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Medical Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.