    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Medical Training [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Medical Training

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200713-N-WS494-1072 INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) Sailors perform medical emergency response training in the intensive care unit of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Medical Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

