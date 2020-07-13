200713-N-RF825-1113 INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) An F/A -18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 takes off from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6273581
|VIRIN:
|200713-N-RF825-1113
|Resolution:
|5968x3421
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
