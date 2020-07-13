200713-N-RF825-1090 INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) USS Antietam (CG 54) steams ahead as an EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 takes off from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.