200713-N-RF825-1090 INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) USS Antietam (CG 54) steams ahead as an EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 takes off from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6273580
|VIRIN:
|200713-N-RF825-1090
|Resolution:
|6756x4509
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT