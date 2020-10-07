U.S. Army Spc. Austin Riel, Visual Information Specialist with Training Support Activity Europe, operates a live streaming set during U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 10, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 08:23
|Photo ID:
|6272667
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-HE359-0124
|Resolution:
|7406x4938
|Size:
|12.5 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT