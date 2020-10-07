The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria’s outgoing commander Col. Adam Boyd, second from right, renders a salutes to the IMCOM-Europe director Mr. Tommy R. Mize, left, during USAG Bavaria’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 10, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 08:22 Photo ID: 6272663 VIRIN: 200710-A-HE359-0091 Resolution: 7752x5168 Size: 13.65 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Bavaria Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.