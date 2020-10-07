The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Major Michael Spear salutes during USAG Bavaria’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 10, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 08:22
|Photo ID:
|6272660
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-HE359-0075
|Resolution:
|7121x4747
|Size:
|11.16 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
