USAG Bavaria Change of Command

The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Major Michael Spear, foreground right, renders a salutes to the outgoing commander Col. Adam Boyd during USAG Bavaria’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 10, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

