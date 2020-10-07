USAG Bavaria Change of Command

The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Major Michael Spear, foreground right, renders a salutes to the outgoing commander Col. Adam Boyd during USAG Bavaria’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 10, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|07.10.2020
|07.13.2020 08:22
|6272662
|200710-A-HE359-0089
|7448x4965
|11.98 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|0
|0
|0
